BROOKHAVEN (CBS46)—Brookhaven officials have decided to pay past due rent and utilities for residents impacted by COVID-19.
According to a press release, the city is setting aside $725,000 in CARE Act funding for the initiative.
“This pandemic has had some serious economic consequences to working families, especially in the service industry. Many have suffered a decrease of income or an outright job loss,” said Mayor John Ernst.
“This is why it is so important that we dedicate CARES Act funding to bring some relief to the families who have been hit hard by this disease and also stabilize the local housing market.”
The funding is available to residents who live in Brookhaven, and the city has partnered with St Vincent de Paul Georgia (SVdP) to administer funds.
Officials noted, “case workers from SVdP will act on the City’s behalf to work with landlords and vendors to negotiate the resolution of outstanding rent incurred as a result of COVID-19, covering expenses incurred from April through Oct. 2020.”
Tenants with past due accounts will need to contact SVdP to submit information in order to have funding applied to their account.
There are two ways to submit information, effective Monday, Nov. 2:
- Online application at: www.svdpgeorgia.org/brookhaven-help/
- General assistance line: 678-892-6163 *residents will enter 30329 or 30319 zip code to be directed to conference for assistance.
