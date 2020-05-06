You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Find a coronavirus testing site near you

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus, COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles neighborhood

Health care workers screen patients prior to COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Boyle Heights, a Los Angeles neighborhood.

 Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As Georgia continues to slowly re-open after the closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, testing is taking center stage as one of the top ways to help.

With that in mind, CBS46 has compiled a list of testing sites all around the state of Georgia where you can get tested for COVID-19. Some of the sites also offer antibody testing, which can help tell if you've had COVID-19 in the past. We put the list below and also mapped out all of the sites in the map below.

Download PDF Georgia COVID-19 Testing Sites

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.