ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- For heart transplant recipients, receiving the organ is just the beginning.
What follows is a lifetime of drugs, doctor visits, and the ongoing possibility of another transplant.
For children, that possibility is even greater. The average transplant transplant lasts 12 years. For a child, that may mean 2 or even 3 additional transplants in their future.
Enduring Hearts is a local non-profit working to find a cure for transplant failure by funding research throughout the country.
