Cobb County, GA (CBS46) Parents want to know their child's day care is a safe place to be. Over the past 4 months, there have been two separate cases of alleged abuse at two day cares in Cobb County.
Metro Atlanta parents contacted CBS46 on Facebook asking for search tools to look into businesses.
Devyn Gordon says it is hard finding a day care center to take care of your child that fits your wish list plus budget. "I looked at location, affordability, reviews, I checked a couple of references," said Gordon.
Looking into into a day care's compliance record is one way of finding the right provider.
Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care Learning is the official state agency responsible for meeting the child care and early education needs of Georgia’s children and their families. On the Bright from the Start website, you can look up day cares and see a list of complaints, inspections and what was found in any investigations.
Security footage and boo boo reports are some amenities that help parents feel reassured.
"We had 24-hour access online in order to check into the classroom, they gave us a lesson plan every day to see what they were going to do," said Gordon.
Gordon admits, background checks on workers only does do much.
"You never know what people will do with a background check, you have to be careful but staying on the parents to talk to their child if they're at an age where they can speak to a child in their classroom," said Gordon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.