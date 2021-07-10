CARTERSVILLE, Georgia (CBS46)—Multiple agencies responded to a fire at an automobile store Saturday afternoon, says a law enforcement source.
A firefighter spokesperson says the fire broke out at KO Automotive on Felton Place in Cartersville.
Auto Mechanic Fire in Cartersville GA https://t.co/SZfdt2DgeS via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/nbUCBECp5j— NNL Music / Car Light Cleaner (@NeilLemon) July 10, 2021
An official with Bartow County Fire tells us before crews arrived the fire was at least 50 percent involved, and when firefighters got on the scene they tried to salvage as much as they could, but the business was destroyed.
CBS46 News has learned there were also multiple vehicles involved.
According to the fire officials, there are no reports of injuries.
We have a crew en route to learn more about the cause and aftermath. Stick with CBS46 News as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.