GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)—Gwinnett County officials would like to remind residents of a fire ban order in place in the state.
The fire ban takes place each year from May 1 to September 30.
“The Georgia Environmental Protection Division imposes restrictions on outdoor open burning to comply with Federal Clean Air Regulations. During the summer months in Georgia, the ozone in the air we breathe can reach unhealthy levels. The EPD has identified outdoor open burning as a significant contributor of the pollutants that form ozone. Consequently, outdoor open burning in metro Atlanta and larger counties is restricted during the warm-weather season.”
Residents can still have campfires and BBQ grills, however, officials are requesting residents to use extreme caution when using grills or campfires.
According to Gwinnett County fire officials, the use of charcoal, wood and gas grills on combustible balconies or within 10 feet of combustible construction is prohibited year-round for commercial buildings and apartments under the Gwinnett County Fire Ordinance.
The following types of outdoor open burning are banned:
• The outdoor open burning ban prohibits the burning of yard and land clearing debris during the months of May through September. This includes a ban on the use of air curtain destructors for land clearing.
The following types of outdoor open burning are still allowed, provided the proper permits are obtained:
• Fires for agricultural practices in areas zoned RA-200/residential agricultural or a Forestry Service prescribed burn.
• All bonfires for activities sponsored by educational, civic, religious, or other groups for the purpose of celebration are required to be permitted.
• Fires for the purpose of training of firefighting personnel.
For additional information concerning the summer open burning ban, please visit https://epd.georgia.gov/air-protection-branch/open-burning-rules-georgia/summer-open-burning-ban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.