ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Investigators are working to learn why a fire bomb was thrown into a law office Sunday night.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., fire crews dispatched to Arrington Phillips Law Office on Fairborn Road SW after a caller reported a fire bomb was thrown into the building.
The working fire was contained and extinguished with no extension.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
We have a crew on the scene to gather more information.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.