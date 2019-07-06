FAYETTE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A business in Fayette County went up in flames in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The fire happened at the Flint River Store on South Highway 92. Fire officials were able to rescue two cats from the blaze. No further information has been released at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.