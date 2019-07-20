Fire in smyrna

SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A warehouse in Smyrna went up in flames around noon on Saturday.

Fire officials rushed to the business on the 6000 block of Highlands Parkway to extinguish the flames.

Roadways in front of the business are closed until further notice and fire officials advise commuters to use alternate routes.

The incident remains under investigation.

