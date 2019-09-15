ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A three-story building just feet from the interstate went up in flames Sunday morning, the second time in just over a year.
Smoke and flames poured out of the building at 285 Auburn Avenue.
It is vacant, but fears that someone may have been inside meant firefighters had to attack it from the inside.
The building sits just 60 feet from I-75, but Sgt. Cortez Stafford with the Atlanta Fire Department tells CBS46's Iyani Huges it wasn't a safety hazard. "It never affected the interstate, but I guarantee the folks driving on the interstate and because of where the building is, the visual of people coming down and seeing the building on fire, had to be impressive and scare a few folks."
The same building caught fire in June of last year.
The cause is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.