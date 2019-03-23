DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46) Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that burned through several homes on a Dekalb County Street.
It happened on Wellborn Creek Drive near Lithonia.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke to neighbors who say the fire was unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.
“I smelled smoke, and I got up and went around the house looking,” said one neighbor who did not want to be named.
The woman who lives across the street from the house that burned to the ground says her neighbor was banging on her door.
“She said there’s a fire! Get out of the house,” that neighbor added.
She says the fire was intense and there were already firetrucks when she got outside.
“I tried to move the car, and they said no, leave it alone, leave it alone, go stand in the backyard,” she said.
Between the flames and the wind, the siding started to melt on her house and the houses next to hers.
“Everyone was outside their houses going crazy, mothers outside with their babies, everyone was trying to figure out what was going on and make sure it didn’t get to their house, everyone was concerned the wind was going to blow the fire to their house and stuff,” said another neighbor, Kasseem Stevens.
Neighbors say it looked like a scene out of hell. They describe how power lines were on fire and transformers were exploding.
“I saw just a raging inferno, everything was ablaze, from down the block you could feel the heat and everything, it was just like the biggest fire I’ve ever seen in my life,” added Stevens.
A captain with the DeKalb County Fire Department said when crews arrived, the house was more than 50 percent involved in smoke and flames, but that house was vacant, so they focused on the surrounding homes.
“One was a complete loss, and again, our crews decided to write that house off, it was a vacant home, to go ahead and protect the ones occupants were still living in, and to protect our property,” said Captain Dion Bentley, with Dekalb County Fire.
At least two families are displaced, five houses were affected, but no injuries were reported.
“It hurts, I cried,” said the neighbor who did not want to be named, “I thank God we’re alive, it’s material things, you can get back material things, but your life is gone, so I’m grateful I’m alive and nobody got hurt.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.