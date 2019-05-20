FULTON Co, Ga (CBS46) -- A tire fire at a recycling facility shut down part of a busy road just in time for rush hour in Fulton County on Monday.
The fire wass at Globabl Alliance Recycling at 4990 Fulton Industrial Boulevard, near the intersection of GA-70.
All northbound lanes of Fulton Industrial were shutdown while fire crews worked to put the fire out. Lanes remained closed for about an hour after the fire was extinguished while crews finished cleaning up.
Cars werere-routed onto Selig Drive then Mendel Drive then back onto Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
Fire crews will remain on the scene overnight.
