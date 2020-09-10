SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A roadway was reported closed after an apartment fire in Sandy Springs on Thursday.
Police told CBS46 News that Kingsport Drive from Northwood Drive to Lake Placid Drive is temporarily shutdown due to crews battling a fire on the 100 block of Northwood Drive.
