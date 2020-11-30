Fire crew rescues dog from burning Atlanta home

An Atlanta man and his four-legged best friend were reunited Monday night after a devastating residential fire.
Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Griffin Street around 8 p.m. Occupants of the home managed to escape uninjured, and though shaken up a bit, the dog was also uninjured.
The home sustained severe damage, however a cause has not yet been determined.
Firefighters were able to rescue this scared pit bull from a serious house fire tonight on Griffin St in NW Atlanta. The home was damaged severely but everyone was able to safely escape with no injuries. The fire is currently under investigation. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/QwEqEXtuUq— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 1, 2020
