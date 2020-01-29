COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- One person has been transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at Camelot Condominiums Wednesday afternoon.
City of South Fulton fire crews responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. where heavy smoke and flames were seen billowing from building. It was quickly determined that the building was a total loss.
At this time it is now known what caused the fire.
