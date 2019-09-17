SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A house fire took a turn for the worst when fire crew members went inside the home.
In the early hours of September 15, fire crews responded to a fire at a home on the 7000 block of Yemassee Road in Savannah. Upon arrival, a fire crew member made their way inside the home where they found 45-year-old Steven Allen Beasley deceased on the floor of a bedroom.
The Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, “the double-wide mobile home was completely destroyed by the blaze, and the structure was 34 years old and 1,152 square feet at the time of the fire. Right now, the cause of this unfortunate event is still being investigated.”
The Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office along with the Chatham County Emergency Services and the Chatham County Police Department are investigating this case.
Authorizes say, in 2019, Georgia fires have claimed the lives of 59 individuals.
