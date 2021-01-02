Gwinnett firefighters battled a fire at a dentist office on Saturday.
The fire happened at the Beaver Ruin Dental office located in a shopping center at 2055 Beaver Ruin Road.
There were heavy smoke coming from the building as crews worked to contain the damage.
Gwinnett Firefighters shared a photo showing extensive damage to the back of the business.
After crews were able to douse the flames, firefighters remained on scene to extinguish hot spots.
There is no word on a cause and no reports of any injuries.
