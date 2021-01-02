Gwinnett County firefighters battled a fire on Saturday inside a warehouse at the Indian Village shopping center located at 2055 Beaver Ruin Road.
The fire damaged five businesses in the shopping center.
The owner called 9-1-1 after reported there were flames at the warehouse.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the back of the building.
Firefighters made entry and saw “cardboard boxes stacked from floor to ceiling containing sugar cane paper supplies for a restaurant”, according a Gwinnett County Fire Department spokesperson.
Zyka Indian Restaurant’s storage area was the original fire unit and sustained extensive fire, heat and water damage.
Restaurant Bar and Lounge located on the left side of Zyka’s had minor smoke damage from residual.
Beaver Ruin Dental, Hibachi Noodle Sushi and Chow Time Grill and Buffet also sustained damage, according to the Gwinnett County Fire Department.
The warehouse owner told fire investigators he smelled something electrical burning.
A Gwinnett County fire spokesperson said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries.
