DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews worked tirelessly to extinguish an apartment fire in Decatur Sunday morning.
At approximately 8:20 a.m. units were dispatched to a reported apartment fire at the Austin Oaks Apartments on Glenwood Road.
When Unit E7 arrived, firefighters witnessed smoke and flames coming from a second story apartment window.
Crews stretched a water line for extinguishment and were able to contain the fire damage to a single apartment.
No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.