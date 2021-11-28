ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A home suffered significant damage after catching fire Sunday evening.
At approximately 5:41 p.m. Roswell Fire units were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the area of Crabapple Parc Way.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from a two-car garage and smoke coming from the eves of a two-story home.
The two people inside were able to evacuate safely.
The fire spread throughout the first-floor of the house and caused significant damage.
Crews extinguished the fire stopping further spread.
The fire was under control at 6:03 p.m.
