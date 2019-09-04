TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) – DeKalb County fire investigators are sifting through items after a two-alarm fire at Maranatha Shipping International on Township Lane in Tucker.
"We had access problems. There were cars blocking the entrance," said Capt. Angie Eubanks with DeKalb County Fire and Rescue.
Huge flames ripped out of two huge buildings, Tuesday night.
Fire crews said 17 units responded with more than 50 emergency personnel. Firefighters used four water supplies and two ladder trucks to get the flames under control.
Crews worked overnight and into Wednesday monitoring hotspots. The owner of the business said the company ships goods to other countries.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. Firefighters said no one was hurt.
