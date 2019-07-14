GWINNETT Co (CBS46) -- Ten children and one adult were plucked from treacherous rapids in the Alcovy River on Saturday, after a woman made a frantic 911 call for help.
Gwinnett County firefighters arrived to find the group in the water and in danger.
Two crews got to work immediately, pulling one child out. That child was about to go over the top of the falls, over a 10-foot drop right into what fire crews describe as raging waters.
Additional fire crews arrived and helped get the other children onto shore safely, using rope rescue bags to get the job done.
Everyone was checked out by paramedics on the scene then taken to a hospital for further examination. There were no obvious injuries.
No names are being released.
Signs posted in the area warn people not to go into the water.
