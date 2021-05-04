HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Haralson County fire crews pulled a man to safety after flood waters swept away his vehicle Tuesday night.
The man was driving through water covering Clay Road when his vehicle was washed off the road according to Haralson County fire chief. Rescuers were able to get to the driver and pull him from the car.
Fire Chief Brian Walker called it “a successful rescue” because the driver survived the ordeal. Once pulled from the vehicle, he was taken to an ambulance and appeared to be okay according to the fire chief.
Clay Road is located off Old Highway 100 near Walker Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.