HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Early Saturday morning, a man was found in his vehicle submerged in small pond in Henry County.
Upon arrival, fire crews found the vehicle inside a pond next to Pilgreen’s Steakhouse on the 1700 block of Lake Dow Rd.
The driver was seen with his head barely above water, but he was reported conscious.
When fire crews attempted to remove the driver, the vehicle began to slide further into the water.
The man was transported to a local hospital nearby.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.