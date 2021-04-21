Firefighters worked to resolve a gas leak outside of Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville.
The leak was called in at 10:47 Wednesday morning after the 4-inch line was cut by a crew digging with an excavator to install sidewalks.
Two house in close proximity were evacuated.
Five Forks Trickum Road was blocked between Charter Court and Stone Mountain Street until 12:07 when the issue was resolved, according to Gwinnet Fire.
No injuries have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.