ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire at an apartment complex near Cumberland Mall.
Crews arrived to the Westhaven at Vinings Apartment around 3:07 p.m. According to fire crews, approximately 20 residents have been displaced. No injuries have been reported.
Fire investigators have not determined a cause yet.
CBS46 Chopper is headed to the scene. Updates to come at 4,5 and 6 on CBS46 News.
