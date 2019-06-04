Fire Line Generic
Source: MGN Online

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire at an apartment complex near Cumberland Mall.

Crews arrived to the Westhaven at Vinings Apartment around 3:07 p.m. According to fire crews, approximately 20 residents have been displaced. No injuries have been reported.

Fire investigators have not determined a cause yet.

CBS46 Chopper is headed to the scene. Updates to come at 4,5 and 6 on CBS46 News.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

