Fire crews work to rescue person from under fallen tree, 2 others safe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Fire crews have rescued one person from under a fallen tree that landed on a home in the 1500 block of Linda Way.
A second person managed to escape on their own, and a third person has not yet been recovered. Of the two people located, one has been transported to an area hospital.
Firefighters say there are also downed power lines the home.
🚨 Report of 3 people trapped by large tree that fell on house at 1572 Linda Way SW. One male rescued by firefighters and one person able to escape on their own. 1 person unaccounted for. Power lines down on home. #AFRD #Treedown pic.twitter.com/GdUG4Z0GQG— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) September 16, 2020
