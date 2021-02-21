A fire at the Courtland at the Village Apartments in Smyrna damaged 15 units on Sunday.
Red Cross disaster volunteers assisted 18 people, offering emotional support and emergency resources like temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal care items.
Caseworkers said they will continue to work with those affected in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet.
