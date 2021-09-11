Atlanta, Ga. (CBS46) -- An overnight fire ripped through a northwest Atlanta apartment building, displacing everyone who lives there.
The fire broke out at the Harvest Oak Apartments on Delmar Lane around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
Atlanta Fire Rescue crews arrived to find an apartment building engulfed in flames. Residents of the impacted and surrounding units were evacuated before firefighters arrived. The 12-unit building was destroyed.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents, including ten families who were home at the time of the fire.
The total number of people impacted is not yet known.
