DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) An early morning fire ripped through the apartments of several DeKalb County families Wednesday, destroying the Christmas gifts they’d opened the day before.
The fire started on the third floor of a building in the Sanoma Ridge apartments on Brook View Avenue near Doraville.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy flames were shooting from the structure. A portion of the third floor had collapsed onto the second floor.
Neighbors told firefighters the fire started when a Christmas tree caught fire in a unit on an upper floor. They said a man who lives in the apartment tried to drag the tree to the balcony to put out the flames, but it was too late. The fire, neighbors said, had already begun to spread.
Firefighters are trying to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire.
Mario Mejia said there was no time to grab any of his sons’ Christmas gifts as they escaped to safety.
“I was really scared. I just woke up my family,” said Mario Mejia, “and we called 911 immediately because it was pretty bad.”
But he and other neighbors are just happy that everyone made it out safely.
Volunteers from the Georgia chapter of the American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide vouchers for food and clothing and a temporary place to stay. A Red Cross volunteer said the organization was assisting 13 displaced families.
