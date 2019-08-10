DACULA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Dacula family of four lost their home early Saturday morning when a fire tore through the house.
According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, crews arrived to the home just after 3:30 a.m. and found flames shooting through the roof of the single-story home. First responders said the fire caused heavy damage to the home and everything inside.
The family told firefighters they woke up to the smell of smoke and saw fire burning around the chimney at the back of the house. The family escaped the home unharmed and is being assisted by the Red Cross.
Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and was possibly sparked by a fire pit on the back patio.
