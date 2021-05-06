Fire destroys family restaurant and other business in Gwinnett

GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A blistering inferno burned a family owned business to the ground in Gwinnett Thursday.
The owner, Cathy Rivera, spoke exclusively with CBS46 News about how she is working to piece together a way forward for her business.
Rivera said she raised her kids in their family restaurant and now only ash and burnt metal remain.
Family members said it was more than just a building.
“It’s not just a restaurant it’s a little spot in this community that you can just come In and you can know you have a friend or someone to help you if you are in need,” Cathy’s daughter Terry Rivera said.
It was a piece of their family.
”Our childhood was basically around this restaurant. Running through those double doors, even my children, her children, getting our fingers smashed in the door. It was all here,” Terry continued.
They said it was their cornerstone where they built their families foundation in the Gwinnett community.
“From waitressing, to washing dishes, to birthday parties, it was all here.”
“This place meant everything to the employees, customers, this family. I was eating dinner here last night and now look what happened it’s unbelievable,” A customer said.
Now the Rivera family is huddling around their mother, Cathy Rivera, who invested everything she had into their La Frauga Restaurant.
“I feel bad I have been here 20 years and I have to restart again from scratch,” Cathy Rivera said with tears in her eyes as she looked at all of the damage.
Chopper 46 flew over the flames that engulfed La Frauga, and two other neighboring businesses located in this Gwinnett strip mall.
Firefighters said no one was hurt, but the aftermath is still scorching the hearts of the Rivera’s
”I feel like her passion has been burned down,” Terry Rivera said.
The fire is still under investigation but if you would like to help out the Rivera’s you can click here on their GoFundMe.
