GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Three people are looking for a new place to live after their home was completely devastated by fire Tuesday night.
The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the home on the 2200 block of Cruse Road in Lawrenceville.
When crews arrived on scene the home was engulfed in flames. While battling the blaze, part of the second story of the home collapsed onto the first floor. They were able to get the fire out but the home is said to be a complete loss.
No injuries were sustained.
It's also unclear what caused the fire.
