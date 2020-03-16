REYNOLDS, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters in Taylor County discovered a body inside a mobile while working a house fire. The identity of the deceased man is not known.
“It has been determined that the fire originated in the kitchen area of the single-wide mobile home. The 25 year-old, 1,280 square-foot home suffered extensive damage from the blaze,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “At this time, the GBI crime Lab is verifying the identity of the subject and the cause of this fire remains under investigation.”
Taylor County firefighters responded to the call near East Fall Line Freeway in Reynolds, Georgia, on March 11 around 6:20 a.m.
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Taylor County Fire Department, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with this investigation.
The unidentified male was the twenty-fifth victim to perish in a Georgia fire in 2020. There has since been one additional fatality, bringing the total reported count to twenty-six
