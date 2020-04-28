NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple apartments were destroyed Tuesday after a fire broke out in Gwinnett County.
At least 12 units were destroyed, however there were no reported injuries. Two people were evaluated at the scene for possible smoke exposure.
Fire officials say crews responded to the fire in the 2020 block of Rockbridge Court around 8:03 p.m.
A cause has not yet been determined.
