CLAYTON, Ga. (CBS46) Two people are looking for a new place to live after fire destroyed their Rabun County home on Monday.
The blaze destroyed the home on Speed Hollow Lane in Clayton.
“The home was completely destroyed by the blaze. Due to the severity of the damages, we are not yet able to determine a cause,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The residence was 25 years old and around 1,900 square feet. The two occupants were not at home when the fire occurred. This fire is still under investigation at this time.”
No word on what caused the fire.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction.
