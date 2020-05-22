HALL CO. (CBS46)—Hall County firefighters are trying to determine what started a fire at a home on May 18.
According to Hall County fire officials, units responded to a home at the 3300 block of Donna Way.
When units arrived, they located a home engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to get control of the fire, and there were no injuries.
Approximately 70% of the home was damage, and two people were displaced.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hall County fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.