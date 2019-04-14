COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Fire crews were working to free a person from a burning vehicle early Sunday morning when they found themselves in need of assistance.
Around 4:08 a.m. Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services were helping a driver from a burning vehicle on westbound I-20 between Thornton Road and Riverside when another vehicle crashed into the fire engine.
Due to the impact of the collision, the fire engine quickly became engulfed in flames. Two other fire crews quickly responded to the scene and assisted with battling the flames.
No firefighters were injured, however, the damaged fire engine was a total loss.
The driver of the burning vehicle was transported to an area hospital.
