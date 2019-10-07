GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire fighters are used to helping people in need, but a pair of Hall County fire fighters went above and beyond to help a man they saw every day.
According to Hall County Fire, Luke Russell and Harold Fisher saw a young man, identified only as Mr. Christopher, who walked to his job at McDonald's every day. They found out he was walking between five and six miles one way to the job and decided to try to help.
The duo bought and repaired a bicycle to help Mr. Christopher's travels a little less stressful and tiring. Hall County Fire said the young man stopped by for a chat with the folks at Fire Station 5 Sunday and said the act of kindness from the two fire fighters "is undoubtedly one that this kid will never forget."
