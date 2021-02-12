Flames forced a man who had barricaded himself in a home to surrender Friday afternoon.
Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Devon Mason Brannon, 36, broke a window and exited the home with his hands up, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Brannon surrendered after a fire broke out on the second floor of the home on Underwood Drive.
Law enforcement had been attempting to coax the Gainesville man come out of the house. Everything started around 10:45 a.m. when deputies began evacuating surrounding homes as a precaution after Brannon had barricaded himself in the home.
Brannon forced his way into the home and began waving a handgun at the two men and a woman who live in the home. Brannon knew all three, according to police. The three people were able to leave the home without incident.
HCSO spent several hours on the phone and using a loudspeaker to coax Brannon out of the home. Once out, Brannon was booked into the Hall County jail. His primary charge was aggravated assault with a firearm. He is in the Hall County jail without bond.
