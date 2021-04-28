ATLANTA (CBS46) - CBS46 News cameras captured a car fire on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday night around 9.
The car burned while it was on the shoulder of Interstate 75-85 near the 17th Street bridge. Atlanta Fire Rescue blocked two lanes adjacent to the fiery vehicle.
It burned for 10 or 15 minutes until firefighters turned the water hoses on it to extinguish the flames. Atlanta police said that the owner of the car called 911 to report the fire. She told dispatch operators that no one was inside the car. There were no injuries according to police.
Traffic slowed as other vehicles passed the blaze, but there was no major impact to the nighttime traffic.
No word yet on the cause of the fire.
