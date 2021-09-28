ATLANTA (CBS46) — A fire breaks out overnight at a home in Dekalb County.
It happened on the 1400 block of Panola Road.
According to the Dekalb County Fire Department, the homeowner woke up to the smell of smoke.
The owner and a friend who was staying at the residence quickly evacuated the home and no injuries were reported, however the house sustained heavy damage and was deemed no longer habitable.
The cause of the fire remains unclear. An investigation is ongoing.
