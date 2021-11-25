ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A house caught fire in northwest Atlanta on Mango Circle NW Thursday morning.
Dispatch got the call at 8 a.m. The fire department confirms the fire started in the kitchen of the home.
Thankfully, everyone inside the home was able to evacuate safely, including 2 dogs.
There are more cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day than any other time of the year, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Atlanta firefighters say they have been busy today with multiple calls.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says an average of 1,700 cooking fires occur each year on Thanksgiving. That is three times more than any other day of the year.
Kitchen fires aren't just a problem in Georgia though. Here are some tips on how to avoid them:
If you are using a turkey fryer, use it outside the home. That does not mean the garage and not on a porch. Also, make sure that the turkey is thoroughly thawed and never overfill or overheat the oil.
At this time, we do not know the exact cause of the fire this morning.
MAP OF THE AREA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.