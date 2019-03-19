DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- An already vulnerable group of people had a huge setback after a two-alarm fire destroyed a building at Kensington Office Park off of Memorial Drive.
The devastating fire left multiple businesses with nothing, including Innovative Solutions for Disadvantage & Disability. ISDD is an organization that helps children with special needs.
Now, ISDD is asking for your help to rebuild.
“It’s very upsetting. Because we don’t know what we would do without them,” said Donetta Womble, a grandparent involved with the organization.
Grandparents involved with ISDD were shocked when the organization’s building went up in flames.
“Sometimes it can be overwhelming, because my grandson’s mom passed away, and he has nobody but me,” Womble added.
Grandparents like Donetta Womble are raising grandchildren with disabilities.
“We’re the only comprehensive provider of wraparound services for grand-families that serve the entire metro area, and that means we do everything from case management, to providing school supplies, clothing, food, Christmas, for these very vulnerable, low-income families,” said Rainie Jueschke, the Executive Director for Innovative Solutions for Disadvantage & Disability (ISDD).
Jueschke said they work with some of the most vulnerable families in the Atlanta area.
“Now we have to start over from scratch, and that’s where we were five years ago, we had nothing, we didn’t even have an office, now we have our own office, own equipment, and we were growing, went from 2 people to 5….so it’s a huge setback,” Jueschke said.
A spokesman for the Dekalb County Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“I was hopeful that maybe things weren’t destroyed inside, so really the next day, when we were able to get into the space and we could see how extensive the water and the smoke damage was, which everything, if it wasn’t wet, it was damaged by the smoke, and that’s when we knew, and talking to our insurance company that everything was unsalvageable,” added Jueschke.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do. This program has been such an inspiration to me, this is my outlet, this is where I can vent, and other parents who are in the same situation I’m in, we all meet together, and without this support group, I don’t know what I would have done,” said Womble.
“Really been helping us a lot to cope, they’re not only here for the children with disabilities, but as grandparents, we need that support, too,” said another grandparent involved with the organization, Loretta Jenkins.
“We went from thinking, maybe we’ll only have lost a few things, things can be cleaned, and we’ll get back in business again, to realizing we have nothing,” said Jueschke.
For more information on this organization and ways you can help, click here.
