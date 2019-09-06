COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Residents who live near the Sterigenics plant in Cobb County woke up to heavy smoke and fire alarms Wednesday morning.
Some immediately feared it was coming from Sterigenics, the controversial facility which stores and emits ethylene oxide. Ethylene Oxide is a toxic chemical used to sterilize medical equipment. When released into the air, it can cause cancer and is highly flammable.
“When you hear that and you hear the alarms and you see the trucks going by, and you see the close proximity… yeah, there’s concern,” said neighbor Tony Adams.
The fire was actually at a Waste Management facility about a quarter of a mile from Sterigenics, but Adams believes the flammability of the gas still could present an enormous threat.
“I can tell you, if there’s a leaking drum [containing ethylene oxide] it could be a very volatile situation,” Adams said.
A 2004 explosion at a Sterigenics plant in California showed just how flammable the gas is. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) released a final investigation report two years after the explosion which injured four employees and severely damaged the sterilization facility in Ontario, California, disrupting its operations for nine months.
According to the report, the lack of engineering controls, lack of process hazard understanding, and use of untreated window glass in the control room were among the causes leading to the explosion and injuries. The ethylene oxide gas was ignited by the flames in a pollution control device called a catalytic oxidizer, according to the report.
The report goes on to quote CSB Lead Investigator Randy McClure as saying, "Our investigation revealed several factors that led to the explosion. The company did not conduct a thorough explosion hazard analysis, did not ensure that a maintenance supervisor with the authority to override safety systems understood the potential dangers involved in the process, and did not have adequate engineering controls in place to prevent an explosion."
The investigation determined that the ethylene oxide, which is highly explosive, was not properly removed from the sterilization chamber because a maintenance supervisor authorized technicians to bypass a critical safety step, called "gas washing."
In addition, investigators determined that Sterigenics did not ensure that the maintenance supervisor understood the hazards of the process before entrusting him with the authority to bypass critical safety systems.
The incident shows that even though certain safety protocols are established in advance, human error or negligence can have devastating consequences.
CBS46 sat down with Cobb County Fire Chief Randy Crider to find out if his department is equipped to handle an explosion like the one in California.
“Absolutely. We have two HAZMAT teams here in Cobb County.” Chief Crider said. "Sterigenics has been on the department’s radar as long as it has been in operation in Cobb County."
“In Cobb County, we do pre-fire plans on buildings of this sort and pre-incident planning. So if we’re responding to a building like this, or Home Depot that we know has chemicals, we are pre-planning for that," continued Crider. "Even several years ago, we worked with Sterigenics on an actual incident planning process where we actually had crews physically on site and walked through scenarios.”
He said firefighters are even prepared for evacuations of nearby homes and businesses, should that need arise.
Hazardous material incidents are treated much differently than an average structure fire. The fire department relies heavily on those pre-fire plans as well as an emergency response guidebook that has a list of all the chemicals and how you treat a certain chemical (like ethylene oxide) if it’s on fire, versus if it’s not on fire. Some chemicals are not to be mixed with water, for example.
Chief Crider said he has been in close contact with Sterigenics officials, even meeting with them as recently as this week. He said the department is staying updated with the construction projects currently underway at the plant aimed at reducing the amount of EtO emissions being released into the atmosphere.
If there were an explosion at the plant, Chief Crider is confident the fire department would be able to handle it. In the meantime, residents who live near the plant are now not only concerned with the cancer risk associated with this toxic chemical, but they’re also concerned with the flammability of it.
"I’m thinking about it every waking hour,” said Adams. “What can we do to minimize the impact of this plant on our community? Ultimately, we would like to see them shut down.”
