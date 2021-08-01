DeKalb County, Ga. (CBS46)—Fire investigators are working to understand what caused a deadly townhome fire on Whitehall Forest Court in DeKalb County.
According to a spokesperson with DeKalb County Fire, units responded to the scene around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said heavy flames were coming from the residence. Initially, the call did not indicate any entrapments.
Fire officials tell us it was not until firefighters were at the fire when they learned from a neighbor someone was stuck inside.
A public information officer confirmed firefighters found one person deceased in the townhome.
Information is limited, and the victim's identity is pending the medical examiner's office process.
We have learned at least three people are displaced and two units destroyed.
The Red Cross is assisting.
This story will be updated when new details are made available.
