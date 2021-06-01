SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)-- Gwinnett firefighters responded to two separate house fires in the Snellville area on Memorial Day that was caused by discarded fireworks devices, said officials.
The first fire occurred around 10:03 p.m. on Monday on Westminster Drive and damaged the side of the house, second floor, and the attic.
The discarding of used fireworks devices was to blame for sparking two separate house fires in the Snellville area on Memorial Day. Find out more at https://t.co/k6z6B4ec2D. pic.twitter.com/qMJ3fBHSHD— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) June 1, 2021
Authorities said, the second fire occurred around 10:29 p.m. on Laurel Falls Drive and damaged the garage, attic, and a vehicle in the garage.
A fire spokesperson tells CBS46 News in both incidents the family was displaced, and the American Red Cross was requested to assist.
“Used fireworks devices should be cooled by soaking in a bucket of water for several hours before being discarded in the trash. Keep your family and home safe by celebrating responsibly,” said Tommy Rutledge, Section Manager-Chief, with Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services.
