GWINNETT, Ga. (CBS46 News) - Gwinnett firefighters responded to reports of a house fire near the area of the 200 blocks of Twin Brook Way NW in unincorporated Lawrenceville early Sunday morning.
The 911 caller was a neighbor who reportedly saw the house behind theirs on fire.
Crews arrived to find two single-story, single-family homes fully engulfed in flames.
Fire officials say, they used hundreds of gallons of water to bring the fires under control. Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish hotspots.
As firefighters worked to put out the fires, paramedics were nearby
CBS46 News has learned one of the homes that were on fire was occupied by an elderly man and two of his grandchildren.
The man was able to wake the children up and escape to the backyard.
Neighbors that lived behind the home were able to kick the fence down and pull the family to safety.
During their escape, the man did suffer from injuries. Paramedics took to the man to a local hospital.
The grandchildren’s parents arrived and took them into their care.
All residents of the affected homes were accounted for, say fire officials.
Fire Investigators are currently working to determine the cause.
