The Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a deceased person found in a home after a fire.
According to a press release from the Clarke County police department, fire officials responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Westchester Drive.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body inside of the home.
Officials said the person has not been identified.
Officials are working to determine what caused the fire, and detectives have not said if foul play is suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.