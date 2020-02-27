ATLANTA (CBS46)—Fire officials in the city of Jesup are investigating a fire that took the life of an 88-year-old woman.
Officials said the fire happened just before noon on February 25 at a home located on North Hickory Street.
Officials responded to the home and located Vera Smith’s body inside of the kitchen.
“The rear interior of the residence suffered major damages as a result of the fire. Due to the severity of those damages, a cause has not yet been identified, but there is no foul play suspected at this time,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
“However, it has been determined that the fire originated in the kitchen. This case remains under investigation.”
Officials reported 19 people have died in Georgia fires in 2020.
